CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders have been dispatched to Route 169 South Canterbury Road in Canterbury for a fatal head-on car collision.

According to officials, a 2-car head-on collision on South Canterbury Road has injured five people. The accident was confirmed fatal by State Police.

#CTtraffic Rt 169 closed in the area of Phinney Ln in the Town of Canterbury for a fatal accident. #Usealternateroute pic.twitter.com/TWGk8xDxgr — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 26, 2019

LifeStar was requested to the sight of the accident.

No other details have been confirmed.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.