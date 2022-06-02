RACINE, Wis. — Five people were shot during a funeral service Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from Racine police in what the department called a ‘critical incident‘ near the Graceland Cemetery.

WTMJ reports that a suspect shot five people during a funeral for 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King, the man a Racine police officer shot and killed on March 20.

Officers arrived near the 3500 block of Osbourne Blvd around 2:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired. Police said there were multiple victims but did not specify how many people were wounded.

Officers asked locals to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.