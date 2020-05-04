5-year-old boy driving his parents’ car pulled over, tells troopers he was going to CA to buy a Lamborghini, UHP says

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) a 5-year-old boy was pulled over driving his parents’ car on the freeway on Monday.
UHP said a trooper in Weber County initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was a young man, age 5, troopers added.
UHP said he told troopers he left home after an argument with his mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. Troopers said he might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.
Troopers said the 5-year-old somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car.
