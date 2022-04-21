WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Over 50 animals had to be rescued from a commercial alarm fire in Westport late Wednesday night.

The Westport Communications Center dispatched firefighters to the report of a commercial alarm fire at a mixed occupancy building around at 11:43 p.m. on Post Road East. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they spotted visible fire coming out of the building, according to officials. Fire fighters learned that the building housed a pet boarding facility on the first floor and an apartment on the second floor.

Upon entering the building, fire crews discovered heavy fire on the apartment on the second floor. Fire crews learned that the occupants had escaped the fire prior to their arrival. Over 50 dogs and cats had to be rescued from the fire.

Smoke billows out of a fire at a mixed occupancy building while fire crews check out the second floor of a structure in Westport (IMAGE CREDIT: The Westport Fire Department )

The residents of the apartment were awoken by the sound of smoke detectors going off. When the residents first attempted to escape, they discovered their exit was blocked by the fire. The occupants were able to jump down from a second-story window to escape the blaze, according to fire officials.

The occupants were treated and assessed on scene by the the Westport Emergency Medical Service and did not require any further treatment.

Fire crews from the Fairfield and Norwalk Fire Departments’ were called in to provide mutual aid at the fire, while the Norwalk and Wilton fire departments provided station coverage during the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.

No other information has been released at this time.

Follow News 8 for updates on the story.