51-year-old Manchester man severely injured after colliding with vehicle

MANCHESTER, Conn., (WTNH)– Manchester police were sent to High Street after a 51-year-old bicyclist collided with a vehicle on Monday.

Manchester police and fire-rescue-EMS personnel were dispatched at the intersection of Walnut Street after getting a report of a car vs. bicycle crash.

The bicyclist was sent to the hospital as a result of significant injuries. The driver and passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

This incident is under investigation. Police urge any witnesses to contact the department.