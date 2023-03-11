HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hundreds of people came out for the annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday morning.

The organizers said the parade has become one of the largest annual crowd-attracting events for the city. Performers from all over the state made their way through the streets. Some groups have been marching in the parade for decades.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years now and this is one of our favorites, we got a big crew out here,” said Tim Goss with the Stony Creek Fife & Drum Corps.

The Manchester Pipe Band also marched in the parade. The band was founded in in 1914 and it’s the oldest, continuous active pipe band in the United States, according to one of the members.

Students with the Shamrock School of Irish Dance showed off all of their moves to the crowd.

The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Commitee hosted the parade. This year marked the 51st anniversary of the big event.

For some performers, this year is special. David Rankine has been playing the bagpipes for over 50 years. In 2011, Rankine was diagnosed with throat cancer. He was unable to play the bagpipes when doctors put a stoma in his neck.

This year, his friend made bagpipes that use an air pump so he can play comfortably like he used to.

“After twelve years, I am playing again and this is my first time out with the band and I couldn’t be happier,” said Rankine.

The 51st Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the four parades this weekend. Milford hosted a parade on Saturday. Parades are scheduled in New London and New Haven on Sunday.