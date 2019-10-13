59-year-old Middletown man missing for over a week

News

by: Nicole Boucher

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Middletown Police

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Police have an active Silver Alert out for 59-year-old Peter Recchia, who has been missing for over a week.

Recchia is described as a white male with green eyes, gray hair, a mustache and rectangular eye glasses. He is 5’11” and weights 150 pounds.

Recchia has a history of mental health issues.

According to Middletown Police, Recchia was reported missing on October 3. He was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on October 4 in the area of Millers Pond State Park in Haddam. He was traveling south on Foot Hills Road.

Courtesy of Middletown Police

Recchia was last seen wearing a short sleeve, royal blue shirt, jeans, a black belt and black sneakers. He does not have a history of violence, but may be delusional and in need of medication.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department Detective Jimmy Lacasse 860-638-4134. Dispatch can also be reached at 860-347-2541.

If out of the Middletown area, contact your local police department.

