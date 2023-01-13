WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Finding solutions for affordable housing is one of the critical priorities of this legislative session. On Friday, a funding announcement set the ball rolling for a community in eastern Connecticut.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.) announced $5 million in funding for Terry Court, a Willimantic Housing Authority complex consisting of 68 units. The $2 million in funding is part of a $13 million small cities grant package divided among nearly 10 cities across Connecticut. The cities that received funding have less than 50 thousand residents.

The $2 million portion of the funding will renovate units at Terry Court. Those renovations will include replacing existing windows, siding, roofing, gutters, and entry doors.

The $3 million funding comes from the Community Development Block Grant Programs. The CDBG funding will be used to demolish and rebuild 10 buildings on Hope Street.

“Eastern Connecticut is a place that needs much more affordable housing because of all the activities of electric boat and all the activities at ECSU and UConn,” Bysiewicz said.

Supporters of the project hope the renovations will help tenants save money by lowering utility costs. All units will be updated to ADA requirements.

“We want to make sure that in addition to produce, we also preserve, making sure our residents have quality of life,” Department of Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said.

The project at Terry Court is scheduled to begin during the summer of 2023.