NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 6-year-old boy who suffered serious burns in Bridgeport last month was a special guest of the New York Yankees Wednesday.

Dominick Krankall suffered second-and third-degree burns to his face and legs on April 24 after another boy allegedly doused a tennis ball in gasoline, lit it on fire, and hit Krankall in the face with it. He was released from Bridgeport Hospital on May 2.

Prior to Wednesday’s game at Yankee Stadium, Krankall, his parents, and four of his six brothers and sisters visited the field, where the boy spent some time with pitchers Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery and Nestor Cortes.

From L to R: New York Yankees pitchers Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery and Nestor Cortes laughing with Dominick Krankall. (Credit: New York Yankees)

Dominick Krankall throws ball on field. (Credit: New York Yankees)

Credit: New York Yankees

Credit: New York Yankees

Krankall played catch with Cortes and excitedly received handfuls of gum from the players, team officials said.

“6-year-old Dominick Krankall recently suffered severe burns, but he is an absolute warrior! We are so excited to have him here at Yankee Stadium for a special day,” the Yankees tweeted.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Krankall and his family. Warning: the page contains graphic images that may be disturbing.

Bridgeport police are still investigating the cause of Krankall’s injuries.