(WTNH) – The timing of the storm hitting Connecticut is far from ideal as many drivers are hitting the roads to get to their holiday destinations.

The rain and quick temperature drop could lead to icy conditions. Some drivers are adjusting their plans and leaving early to avoid the bad weather.

The state Department of Transportation and state police say they are prepared for this storm and want others to be prepared too.

“We can’t put any material down on the roads today or tomorrow just because the rain is going to wash everything away,” said Josh Morgan, DOT spokesperson. “The wind would also blow the material away.”

The DOT has 900 drivers and 600 trucks ready to respond to whatever comes our way. Ice is the main concern for them with the temperatures expected to freefall after the heavy rain.

“Ice is tricky when it comes to the roads,” Morgan said. “Wet spots could be slick, not just wet. We just want to remind motorists to slow down, give themselves some extra time to get where they need to go safely.”

Meanwhile, state police are urging drivers to use common sense and put their phones down.

“We’ve seen a lot of fatalities within the state, recently within the last year, so we really rely heavily on our community and the public in being our partner when it comes to safety,” said Sgt. Christine Jeltema, CT State Police.

Before heading out you can check traffic conditions through the DOT or the News 8 app.

