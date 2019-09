NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 66-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in New Haven.

Police said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday on Sherman Avenue between Gilbert Avenue and Scranton Street.

The unidentified man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers did not release information about a possible suspect.

Those with information are asked to the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.