HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Seven people have been displaced after a fire at a multi-family home on Friday in Hartford, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to the report of a blaze on Whitney Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire conditions. Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and conducted primacy searches in the building.

Officials said no people were injured in the blaze but one dog died in the fire.

(IMAGE CREDIT: Patrick Dooley)

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Hartford Fire Departments Special Service Unit and the American Red Cross are assisting the three families who were displaced in the fire.