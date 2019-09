GUNTUR, India — A 73-year-old woman in India making national headlines after giving birth to twins.

Doctors performed a C-section on Thursday. She had been on bed rest for the entire pregnancy.

The woman and her 80-year-old husband said they always wanted children, but it just never happened for them.

So their doctor agreed to in vitro fertilization and they conceived on the first try.

Doctors will not allow the woman to breastfeed. The babies will be fed through a milk bank.