March 18, 2005

Once popular Connecticut Governor John Rowland was greeted by chants of “shame on you” when he showed up to be sentenced for corruption.

Rowland stood and spoke to the judge for seven minutes, trying to maintain his composure.



“I want my family and friends and the people of Connecticut to know I’m sorry and ask for their forgiveness,” Rowland said.

Rowland’s path to prison started two years earlier when he was asked about a hot tub and other work done at his lake cottage in Litchfield.

He said he paid for it, but that was a lie, as the hot tub and other work were gifts from state contractors.

“I was wrong in failing to truthfully address these issues,” Rowland said. “I lied, and there are no excuses.”

Rowland resigned and went to prison for 10 months…that time. He went back to prison in 2016 for being paid under-the-table for campaign consulting work. That time, he served 19 months behind bars.