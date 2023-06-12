NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a rising political star goes to prison.

On June 12, 1992, former Waterbury Mayor Joseph Santopietro was sentenced to nine years behind bars for corruption that started just weeks after he was elected.

In 1986, at 26, Santopietro became America’s youngest mayor.

Almost immediately, he started taking kickbacks from crooked contractors in exchange for city contracts, bribes for placing pension funds, and more.

The indictment also charged Santopietro with using federal funds earmarked for job training and for the homeless to go on trips to Atlantic City and the Virgin Islands.

Santopietro served about six years, but that wasn’t his last conviction.

In 2007, he got five years of probation for his arrest in a federal probe of the mob’s stranglehold on the Connecticut trash business.

In 2017, he tried a shot at redemption and ran to be a city alderman in Waterbury. He lost.