(WTNH) – This Week in Connecticut History, gambling made a splash in the state.

On February 15, 1992, Foxwoods Casino opened its doors. By early that afternoon, thousands of cars flooded the parking lots and inside there were lines at every table.

A legal battle was raging over slot machines. They wouldn’t be legal for another year, but on opened day, Foxwoods had free “mock” slot machines just to get players in the mood.

The state now makes a quarter on every dollar those machines make, adding up to more than $4 billion in state revenue so far.