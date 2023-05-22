NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, New Haven said “no thank you” to a Beatle.

In 1990, Paul McCartney was wrapping up a two-year world tour, his first as a solo artist. His plan was to hold the final show at New Haven’s Yale Bowl, but neighbors hated the idea.

McCartney pulled the plug on May 25, 1990, saying he had no desire to be the catalyst of controversy.

The neighbors’ victory was an expensive one. The City of New Haven lost about $300,000 in revenue.

McCartney ended his tour in Chicago.