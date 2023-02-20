NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s edition of This Week in Connecticut History, we look back at a presidential political battle.

On Feb. 24, 1994, sporting a UConn hat, flanked by Connecticut’s U.S. Sens. Joe Lieberman and Chris Dodd, President Bill Clinton visited Connecticut to try to pass his universal health care plan.

The president held a photo op at an independent drug store in Norwich and spoke with customers about the high price of prescription drugs.

“Everyone should be covered by some type of insurance,” a concerned customer told Clinton.

Later that day, he delivered remarks to a room full of Connecticut senior citizens.

In the end, Clinton’s health care plan did not pass. It wasn’t until 16 years later that President Barack Obama passed his version of health care.