NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday marked 36 years since the deadly L’Ambiance Plaza collapse in Bridgeport, a horrific accident that changed American construction.

Just after lunchtime on April 23, 1987, a housing complex under construction collapsed.

While rescue workers scrambled to dig into the rubble, panicked families waited to learn the fate of their loved ones.

To this day, every year, the 28 people who died are remembered. Twenty-two others were injured.

The construction method called lift slab construction, where concrete floors were built on the ground and then jacked into place, was banned and then made safer.