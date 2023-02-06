(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees.

It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting more than 100 mph.

The storm paralyzed the state. Hundreds of travelers and residents alike were stuck in odd places, many of whom spoke with News 8 back in the day.

When the storm was over, 100 people died, and dozens of coastal homes were flooded. The state-wide dig-out took days.

The lethal combination of snow and wild wind still makes the blizzard of ’78 a weather legend in Connecticut.