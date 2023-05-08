NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this edition of This Week in Connecticut History, we look back at the last time the state conducted an execution.

On May 13, 2005, 45-year-old Michael Ross was put to death by lethal injection in Somers. He grew up on a chicken farm in Brooklyn, Connecticut, and went to Killingly High School.

Ross started stalking women in his 20s and admitted to killing eight.

Family members of some of the victims watched Ross die while protesters outside the prison vowed to make this execution Connecticut’s last.

Seven years later, in 2012, the Connecticut Legislature repealed the death penalty