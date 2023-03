NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This Week in Connecticut History: the birth of a dynasty.

The UConn men’s basketball team beat heavily-favored Duke to win their first NCAA championship on March 29, 1999.

It was the biggest point-spread upset in championship history.

The Blue Devils had won 32 games in a row and were favored by 9.5. UConn won by three.

The Huskies would taste that glory again. That night was the first of four national championships. They won in 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014.