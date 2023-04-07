NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — As News 8 celebrates 75 years, Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons’ anniversary tour stops at Sally’s Apizza. The iconic pizzeria is celebrating 85 years.

When asked what sets it apart from the other pizza shops in the area, owner Ricky Consiglio said, “My father developed his way of doing things, and that’s what makes Sally’s so much better.”

“Don’t serve anything you weren’t feeding your own family” was the best advice Consiglio said his father ever gave him.

With the help of Consiglio, Gil Simmons made a pie. Watch the video above to see how it went!