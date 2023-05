NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For 75 years, WTNH has been Connecticut’s most trusted source for local news.

We’re taking you on a journey back in time to the start of the oldest television station in the state, and then we’ll revisit the stories that made you laugh and cry.

Some former colleagues join us to celebrate this special occasion.

Watch News 8’s Diamond Jubilee in its entirety in the video above.