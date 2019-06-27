8 Hartford mayor candidates faced off in Wednesday forum

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The fight for mayor is happening in Hartford.

Eight candidates faced off in a forum at the Hartford Public Library on Wednesday.

Among them, current mayor Luke Bronin.

Former Hartford mayor Eddie Perez also made an appearance. Perez resigned nearly a decade ago, following his corruption conviction.

“I bring the experience, the commitment, and most importantly a track record of getting the job done,” says Perez.

“We’ve got a lot of work left to do. We’ve worked really hard over the last few years to bring our city from the brink of bankruptcy to a fragile stability,” says Bronin.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.