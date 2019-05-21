Replacing a crumbling foundation from start to finish

(WTNH) — Tens of millions of dollars in claims are being distributed to eastern Connecticut homeowners to replace their crumbling foundations.

The first family to receive state funds moved back into their home last week.

We were there as the McCloskey family put this nightmare behind them.

Hundreds, likely thousands, of homeowners will need to go through the process of replacing their concrete foundation.

News 8’s George Colli followed the 6-week process of making the McCloskey’s Tolland home whole again.

