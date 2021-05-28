8 Things To Do for Memorial Day weekend

(WTNH) — Big museums are re-opening as Memorial Day traditions sweep through the state this weekend. Here is News 8’s Sarah Cody with 8 things to do!
- This weekend kicks off the season for the Norwalk harbor lighthouse cruise. See wildlife and three historic sites including the Sheffield island light.
- It’s the grand opening of the brand new Connecticut Air and Space center – a museum displaying vintage aircraft, fascinating memorabilia and artifacts.
- The submarine force museum –home to the world’s first nuclear powered submarine, the U.S.S. Nautilus– is re-opening for visitors this week.
- Celebrate Memorial Day weekend at the Mystic Seaport Museum. With a stroll through a new exhibit, live music, antique truck rides and more family fun.
- On Saturday, enjoy heritage weekend festivities on the lawn of the Keeney Cultural Memorial Center with a fife and drum show and military demos.
- All weekend, check out the Trans-am Memorial Day classic at Lime Rock Park – with a mix of modern and vintage cars– called a massive dose of Americana.
- Goat walks and visits with other animals; there’s a whole lot going on at beautiful blue button farm– a great spot for a bucolic day-trip.
- It’s time to re-visit some old-fashioned fun! through Monday, the whole family can enjoy the carnival at the Westbrook outlets with rides, games and food.