Looking for fun activities with the family this weekend? Here are 8 ideas!

All weekend, head to the Southeastern Connecticut Home and Garden Show at Mohegan Sun – with everything you need for your house, lawn and even health.

Also Saturday and Sunday, check out the Ice Festival at Mystic Seaport Museum with horse and carriage rides and live music, along with ice sculptures and a scavenger hunt.

After some Covid closures, the eagle viewing area at the Shepaug Dam is open for the next few weeks. Nine of the majestic birds are visible in the area.

Find helpful tips on how to tap trees and boil sap on Saturday at the Institute for American Indian Studies’ Maple Sugar Workshop, celebrating a sweet season.

The kids will love to see Cinderella at Center Stage Theatre. The Broadway adaptation of the classic musical features a score by Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Through February 27th, head to Playhouse on Park to see Five Guys Named Moe – a Tony nominated tribute to the music of extraordinary Louis Jordan.

Find a little “respect” at the Aretha Franklin Tribute Saturday night – at the Jorgsensen Center. The special evening features Damien Sneed and Valerie Simpson.

On Sunday, the incredible Paper Airplane Guy will be showing kids and parents how to make the fun, flying wonders at the New England Air Museum.

Have a great weekend, Everyone!