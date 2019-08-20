88-year-old Waterbury man accused of trying to shoot nephew who damaged his cuckoo clock, police say

by: Kaylee Merchak

Daniel Cashman (Watertown Police)

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 88-year-old man is behind bars after police said he tried to shoot his nephew after he stole from him and damaged his cuckoo clock, Watertown police said.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers said Daniel Cashman, of Waterbury, went into Stonybrook Construction with a gun, asking if his nephew was working.

An employee told police Cashman showed a police badge and said that the man stole two of his suits and a cane and damaged his cuckoo clock. 

The employee said Cashman then started to tap the gun, which was in a holster strapped to his hip.

The worker then told Cashman his nephew was not working. He then thanked the employee and said he would return tomorrow, a police report stated.

Cashman was later arrested at his home. He is facing multiple charges including breach of peace. He was released from custody after a $5,000 non-surety bond.

The employee said Cashman seemed “confused and nonsensical” and did not unholster his gun.


