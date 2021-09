(WTNH) – As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks approached, News 8 looked back on the days and weeks that followed. We spoke to families, first responders, and many others who were impacted by the day.

You can read their stories at https://www.wtnh.com/9-11-never-forget/

Watch the video above for the full broadcast of the 9/11 Never Forget Special.