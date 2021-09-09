Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony being held at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport Thursday evening

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz are hosting the state’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport on Thursday evening.

Every year, the state holds a ceremony on a day prior to the actual anniversary in order to accommodate family members and friends of the victims.

Due to Connecticut’s close proximity to New York City, many people who died during the September 11 attacks lived in Connecticut. Many people who lost loved ones from Connecticut attend the annual ceremony that is held at the site of the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11.