NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Monday marks 22 years since the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff for the nearly 3,000 lives lost, including 161 of whom had ties to Connecticut.

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge on Interstate 95 in New Haven will be illuminated red, white and blue on Sunday and Monday.

Here are some memorial events scheduled for Monday in Connecticut, listed by starting time.

Meriden City Hall | 8:30 a.m.

An American flag that flew over the World Trade Center rubble will be raised to half-staff & bell will be rung to mark the times when the four hijacked airplanes crashed. The public is invited to the event at city hall, located at 142 East Main St.

Nautilus & Submarine Force Museum in Groton | 8:30 a.m.

A flag retirement ceremony and a sic volley gun salute will occur at the Nautilus & Submarine Force Museum. It is open to the public.

Bridgeport | 8:30 a.m.

City and public safety officials will hold a ceremony at fire headquarters, 30 Congress St.

Live Oaks Elementary School in Milford | 9 a.m.

A ceremony will pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors and those who aided in recovery efforts—located at 575 Merwin Ave.

Goodwin University in East Hartford | 10 a.m.

Goodwin University hosts a ceremony at its Connecticut Fallen Star Memorial. Open to the public.

West Haven | 6:30 p.m.

The flagraising ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradley Point flag pole. At 7 p.m., a candlelight vigil will take place at the Richard S. Gabrielle Sept. 11 Memorial on the boardwalk next to the former Savin Rock Conference Center at 6 Rock St.

Wallingford | 6:30 p.m.

Remembrance Ceremony at the town hall, 45 S. Main St.

Ridgefield | 6:30 p.m.

A memorial ceremony will take place at the 9/11 Memorial Monument at 195 Danbury Rd.

Plainfield | 7 p.m.

A candlelight ceremony will be held at Plainfield Veterans Park (next to the town hall)