Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority discusses changes made at airports following 9/11

9/11 Never Forget

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

September 11 Timeline

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – There have been many changes at the airports since the September 11 attacks. Now, only passengers are allowed past security.

High technology body scanners have replaced old-fashioned metal detectors, planes got cockpit doors, and hidden air marshals.

Before 9/11 people didn’t even need to show ID to fly, they could bring a drink on the plane, and leave their shoes on when going through security.

“Prior to 9/11, baggage was loaded aboard the aircraft because the mentality was no one would get on board an aircraft and kill themselves, but today, every piece of checked baggage that goes aboard an aircraft is now scanned for explosives,” said Kevin Dillon, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Experts say the next big change in airport security will be here soon: biometrics. Computers taking a close look at your face, eyes, or fingerprints to make sure you are who you say you are.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

A career change left a Hartford principal in a New York City classroom at the time of the 9/11 attacks

News /

Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority discusses changes made at airports following 9/11

News /

Avon family remembers artistic daughter who was tragically killed during 9/11 attacks while attending a trade show

News /

Hartford oncologist talks in-depth on Sickle Cell Disease

News /

What's Right With Schools: Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker describes her goals for this school year

News /

Law enforcement from around the state, nation pay respects to CSP Sgt. Brian Mohl lost in the line of duty

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss