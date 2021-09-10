Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority discusses changes made at airports following 9/11

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – There have been many changes at the airports since the September 11 attacks. Now, only passengers are allowed past security.

High technology body scanners have replaced old-fashioned metal detectors, planes got cockpit doors, and hidden air marshals.

Before 9/11 people didn’t even need to show ID to fly, they could bring a drink on the plane, and leave their shoes on when going through security.

“Prior to 9/11, baggage was loaded aboard the aircraft because the mentality was no one would get on board an aircraft and kill themselves, but today, every piece of checked baggage that goes aboard an aircraft is now scanned for explosives,” said Kevin Dillon, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Experts say the next big change in airport security will be here soon: biometrics. Computers taking a close look at your face, eyes, or fingerprints to make sure you are who you say you are.