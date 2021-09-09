Folks from across the country heading to 9/11 memorial in New York City to honor victims during 20th anniversary

NYC (WTNH) – The mood at the 9/11 memorial in New York City was peaceful, yet somber on Thursday afternoon. The memorial was not very busy during the day, with the majority of the visitors being news crews from all over the world once again descending on the site ahead of the anniversary Saturday.

There were people passing through, some of them remembering loved ones, others finally forcing themselves to visit the site they’ve avoided for 20 years spurred on by the significance of the milestone anniversary.

There were a lot of Connecticut first responders served at the site on Sept. 11, 2001. News 8 honors them as do many others. It’s a brotherhood that transcends geographical boundaries.

News 8 spoke to a team of cyclists who spent more than a month coming from the West Coast, raising funds for firefighters.

“The people that we lost, the people that we know, it’s what we talk about. It’s what firefighters do. We take care of each other, it’s a brotherhood and a sisterhood. Twenty years is significant,” said Buck Buchanan.

Nearly 3,000 Americans died on that tragic day.

Some survivors are at the memorial, reunited with people they haven’t seen in 20 years. Most plan to arrive by Friday.

The official ceremony will take place on Saturday.