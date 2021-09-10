Healing Field in Madison covered in flags to honor heroes killed during 9/11

9/11 Never Forget

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

September 11 Timeline

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – The opening ceremony of the Healing Field took place on the Madison Green last Friday.

Gold Star families were among those who took part. Helen and Bob Pedersen-Keiser lost their son, Army Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel in the war in Afghanistan.

“This is a memory for me, every time I see the flag, I am always reminded of the casket coming off the plane at Dover. This is a very sacred symbol to our country, and I’m proud of Madison,” said Helen Keiser-Pedersen.

The Exchange Club of Madison hopes to double the number of flags next year on the Green until one day, the entire Green will be filled with flags waving for all heroes. The Healing Field will remain until September 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Healing Field in Madison covered in flags to honor heroes killed during 9/11

News /

Families of 9/11 victims fighting to get FBI files for "Operation Encore" released

News /

8-foot red-tailed Boa Constrictor on the loose in East Haddam

News /

National worker shortage continues to impact restaurants in Connecticut

News /

Nyberg: Goodspeed Musicals' Kids Company helps children learn through virtual performing arts and training programs

News /

Families enjoy Haddam Neck Fair despite rainy weather Labor Day Weekend

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss