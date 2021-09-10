Healing Field in Madison covered in flags to honor heroes killed during 9/11

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – The opening ceremony of the Healing Field took place on the Madison Green last Friday.

Gold Star families were among those who took part. Helen and Bob Pedersen-Keiser lost their son, Army Captain Andrew Pedersen-Keel in the war in Afghanistan.

“This is a memory for me, every time I see the flag, I am always reminded of the casket coming off the plane at Dover. This is a very sacred symbol to our country, and I’m proud of Madison,” said Helen Keiser-Pedersen.

The Exchange Club of Madison hopes to double the number of flags next year on the Green until one day, the entire Green will be filled with flags waving for all heroes. The Healing Field will remain until September 14.