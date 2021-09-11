Luminaries light the night as Windsor joins the communities remembering 9/11

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Windsor hosted a “Walk of Light” community remembrance ceremony in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Approximately 3,000 paper luminary bags were set up along the sidewalks of the town green. Each had the name of a person who died in one of the attacks that day. The luminaries were also lit up red/white/blue using glow sticks.

Windsor resident Maureen Donegan, who lost her brother, William Kelly on 9/11, was the guest speaker. Kelly didn’t work in the World Trade Center but he was there that day for a meeting at the windows of the world. Donegan says “It’s hard, we miss him, we do, but we have had so many wonderful family and friends here in the community that have helped us.”

The ceremony also featured a Firefighter’s tribute with the playing of Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.