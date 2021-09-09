Middletown family fighting to expose documents collected during the investigation into the Sept. 11 attacks

MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Middletown family has been fighting for years to expose the actors involved in the events of September 11. Now, finally a major development.

President Joe Biden is ordering the widespread declassification of documents collected during the investigation into the terror attacks.

News 8’s Stephanie Simoni spoke with the Eagleson family about the push for answers. Over the years, families like the Eaglesons started to have questions.

“How is it these 19 people with no knowledge of English, no money, no idea how to fly a plane, were able to come together and pull off the most devastating and consequential attack on American soil in the history of the country with no help from anyone and that is really the official narrative that the government would want you to believe,” said Brett Eagleson.

They’re now part of a lawsuit with nearly 10,000 family members from 911 all suing to expose Saudi Arabian ties to the terrorist attacks.

“The goal is to get the documents out,” Eagleson said.

Eagleson is talking about Operation Encore, a secret FBI investigation that spanned ten years from 2006 to 2016.

“The focus on this investigation was 100 percent Saudi Arabia,” Eagleson said.

Like with most international relations, it’s complicated. This country is considered our ally, it greatly influences the world’s oil supply and buys a lot of weapons from American companies.

“We’re fighting the oil lobby, we’re fighting the weapons lobby, we’re fighting the Saudi lobby themselves,” Eagleson said.

Former FBI agents and congressional leaders joined the effort to get this report released, including the entire Connecticut Congressional Delegation, but in 2019, there was a devastating blow. Attorney General William Barr invoked the State Secrets principle, which permits the government to block the release of the information.

Now, they’re applying pressure to Biden and the Department of Justice. Some of the documents are set to be released as early as this week.