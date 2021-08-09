Never forget! September 11, 2001: 20 years later: Connecticut remembers

(WTNH) — Sept. 11, 2001. America under attack. A coordinated aerial assault orchestrated by terrorists killed nearly 3,000 innocent victims. The targets: New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a hijacked plane that eventually crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The stunning aftermath was heartbreaking. A stifling, toxic cloud hung over the collapsed twin towers of the World Trade Center for days. Brave first responders searched vigilantly for any sign of life. Now, 20 years later, Connecticut is once again joining the nation to remember the victims of that dark day.

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport is home to a memorial for the Connecticut residents whose lives were lost during the Sept. 11 attacks. The site was the staging area for emergency workers following the attack within view of the World Trade Center. It is accessible for anyone to visit year-round.

Every year, on the Thursday before Sept. 11, Connecticut holds its 9/11 ceremony at the memorial. This year’s ceremony will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m.

The names of more than 160 people from Connecticut killed that day will once again be read aloud, including Richard Keane and two other men from Wethersfield. The Richard M. Keane Foundation was formed and a sports center in Wethersfield was built to provide a safe haven for youth.

Richard Keane

9/11 Memorial Sports Center in Wethersfield

“The purpose of the Foundation in collaboration with the Town of Wethersfield, is to provide a fun environment in which youth can come together to participate in athletic, academic, and social programs with the support and guidance of caring adults.” Keane Foundation

An exhibit has also been set up — “Twenty Years Later: Remembering 9/11 and Its Impact on the Wethersfield Community” — that is open until Sept. 30 at the Wethersfield Museum/Keeney Memorial, located at 200 Main St. in Wethersfield.

In addition to the Wethersfield exhibit, the annual Keane Foundation 9/11 Family Picnic of Remembrance 2021 will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Broad Street Park, Wethersfield. The picnic is held each year to remember the Wethersfield residents who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Richard M. Keane Foundation also accepts donations. Keane’s widow, Judy Keane, who is also president of the foundation, says, “Donations are still greatly appreciated so that we can continue our after-school enrichment programs for many years to come.”

The New Canaan-based Voices Center for Resilience (VOICES), formerly Voices of September 11th, was also formed after the attacks. Numerous events are scheduled this year and can be found on their website: voicescenter.org/20th-anniversary.

The Voices Center also offers help and support for communities recovering from a tragic event. According to the center’s website, “When attacks of mass violence occur, there is an impact on the larger community. In fact, many times there is a global impact – when families, friends and even the public from around the country and the world become part of a grieving community.”

For more information, you can go to voicescenter.org, or for help, you can go directly to voicescenter.org/support.

The Middlesex Hospital Vocal Chords will hold a 9/11 Tribute 20th Anniversary Patriotic Tribute at the Bushnell in Hartford on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. The afternoon will commence with Firefighters and State Police Honor Guards leading firefighters/EMS, police departments, armed forces, and veterans into the Mortensen Hall for a tribute.

WTNH will remember and honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, with a special “911 / Never Forget” at a date and time to be determined close to the anniversary.