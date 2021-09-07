Quinnipiac University professor creates interactive project to commemorate 9/11 anniversary

9/11 Never Forget

September 11 Timeline

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The events of 9/11 have no doubt left an emotional toll on so many of us.

Through the years, Quinnipiac University Professor of Game Design and Development Greg Garvey has had a rather unique way of expressing his feelings.

In the days following 9/11, Garvey, who is also a musician, wrote and performed a piano piece that has been a part of the university’s 9/11 observance. After visiting the 9/11 memorial and museum in New York, Garvey developed an interactive project, “Remembrance 9/11,” which includes, for the most part, his original composition.

You can automatically scroll the panels and you can change direction. Plus, a search button takes you to the memorial and museum website where you can search to learn more about the names of those who were lost in the tragedy.

“You can experience simply watching the names go by and listening to the music, and/or you can use it in a much more active way to then as a link to that resource that’s available at the museum itself,” Garvey said. “I sometimes describe myself as a multi-media artist or a digital artist. And, I’ll use a variety of different modes of expression.”

He said there are multiple interpretations of his work and that he would be pleased if people have different reactions and responses.

