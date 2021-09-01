Retired United Airlines flight attendant push airline beverage cart through CT to Ground Zero to honor lives lost during 9/11

Paul Veneto pushes a beverage cart along Boston harbor, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Veneto, a former flight attendant who lost several colleagues when United Flight 175 was flown into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, is honoring his friends on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks by pushing the beverage cart from Boston to ground zero in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

(WTNH) – A retired United Airlines flight attendant is honoring crew members who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Paul Veneto is pushing an airline beverage cart from Logan Airport in Boston to Ground Zero. He’s been making his way through Connecticut for the past few days to get to New York City by the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

News 8 caught up with him on Wednesday.

“This country came together after 9/11. We all remember that. People forget this country started coming together at 30,000 feet. That’s where it started with these crew members. They stood toe to toe against those guys to protect those people on those aircrafts and to protect us down here,” Veneto said.

He’s hoping all the relatives of the flight attendants and crew members will hear that we all agree they were heroes that day.

People can follow Paul’s route live here.