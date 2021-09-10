Scholarship created in honor of former Stonington High School soccer player who was killed in the World Trade Center

(WTNH) – The pain of 9/11 may never end for families heartbroken by the loss of a loved one, but some families have found a way to have those victims’ names live on today in helping others in the community.

The darkest day in recent U.S. history ripped thousands of precious lives from their loved ones.

Stonington’s Josh Piver was one of them. The former goalkeeper of the Stonington High School soccer team, a friend, a brother, a young man with his whole life ahead of him.

A life with so much promise, ripped away, after heading to work in the World Trade Center the morning of September 11, 2001.

“I asked the NYPD officer, ‘is there anyone in the hospital that unidentified,’ because that’s what we were hoping, and they said, ‘no,’ so we kind of knew from there,” said Erika Piver, Josh’s sister.

That’s not how Josh’s story ends.

“So many of his teammates loved him. It just made us want to play for him, what a great kid he was,” Erika said.

The young athletes of Stonington High School today, a reflection of who Josh was, filling Erika with a new purpose.

A field baring Josh’s name, filled with life where championship games are played. The “Piver Cup” and fundraisers are held, all to support the growth and development of these young people.

“We started by giving away $250, this year we gave away two $7,000 scholarships,” Erika said.

It’s been 20 years, so the athletes who play on this field at Stonington High weren’t even born yet, but they sure have learned the importance of the name behind them.

“I was just so honored, so touched just to be able to receive this scholarship because of what it means and who Josh was as a person, so for the committee to think I was worthy of this honor, it just felt really good,” said William Cannella.

Dozens of students like Will Cannella have gone onto college with a piece of Josh’s legacy and there’s no end in sight.

On this 20th anniversary, Josh’s name continues to live on helping others. It’s just a testament to how well people like Erika, people like coach Paul Decastro, have done to make sure the legacy lives on.