Sen. Blumenthal standing with 9/11 families to seek justice and disclosure of concealed information

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal is standing with 9/11 families to seek justice and disclosure of concealed information on Wednesday.

Blumenthal will be at the 9/11 Memorial Sports Center in Wethersfield. With the 20th anniversary of the attacks just days away, families remain deprived of important documents.

Those documents and evidence are regarding Saudi Arabia’s role in the attacks. Blumenthal and the families will be urging Congress to pass the September 11th Transparency Act of 2021, which is a bipartisan legislation to improve transparency regarding federal 9/11 investigations.

The September 11th Transparency Act of 2021 will ensure that the Department of Justice, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the Director of National Intelligence declassify documents that could identify additional co-conspirators.