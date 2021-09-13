The Mission Continues organization started Operation Enduring Service to honor the volunteer force that served during 9/11

9/11 Never Forget

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Flowers placed at the name of Frank Spinelli before ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (Anthony Behar, Pool Photo via AP)

September 11 Timeline

(WTNH) – This year marks 20 years since the attacks on 9/11, a nonprofit organization is honoring the service and sacrifice of the all-volunteer force that has served in the wake of that day. The Mission Continues started the Operation Enduring Service campaign to form the ability to serve whether in uniform or within a community.

Mary Beth Bruggeman, President of The Mission Continues explains more on the organizations mission and how people can get involved. For more information go to: missioncontinues.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss