Thousands still suffering from physical, mental health problems 20 years after 9/11

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts which once faced the outer walls of the World Trade Center towers, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers in New York. New research released on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 suggests firefighters who arrived early or spent more time at the World Trade Center site after the 9/11 attacks seem to have a greater risk of developing heart problems than those who came later and stayed less. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(WTNH) — This week marks 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that left close to 3,000 people dead. But the number of victims is actually much higher.

That’s because two decades later, thousands are still suffering from physical and mental health problems.

It is estimated that about 400,000 people were in lower Manhattan at the time of the attack and in the days and weeks that followed. Years later, toxic dust from the towers has been linked to breathing problems and other serious conditions.

“Sure enough they found something in my lungs. They found out that I have COPD,” said Doris Denizard.

“They always suspected that something was wrong and that there was something that really triggered the symptoms. But now to be able to connect it to what happened to them mentally and physically, it is really transforming lives,” said Frankie Miranda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Federation.

The World Trade Center Health Program was created to financially assist people who developed health problems following 9/11. If you or someone you know could benefit from the program, you can learn more here.