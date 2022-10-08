HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 9-month-old child was found safe after being inside a stolen car on Saturday night.

At around 8 pm, the Hartford Police Department was notified of a stolen car while the car’s owner and the baby’s mother was inside a store on Main Street. The mother left the child in the car with a female acquaintance.

The car was found at 9:30 pm on Fish Fry Street. The child was asleep in the car.

The acquiatance has been taken into police custody. No charges have been filed as of yet.

