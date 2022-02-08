9 people displaced after apartment fire in Manchester

A photo of the fire on Imperial Drive in Manchester, CT provided by the Manchester Fire Department EMS Facebook page.

The Manchester Fire Rescue EMS and Eighth Utilities District Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Imperial Drive in Manchester.

When officials arrived on the scene officers found a working fire that spread to a structure fire in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment of a two-story building. The quick deployment of initial lines put the fire in check, but fire damage left the apartment and the apartment below uninhabitable.

9 people were left displaced as a result of the fire.