9 people displaced after apartment fire in Manchester

The Manchester Fire Rescue EMS and Eighth Utilities District Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Imperial Drive in Manchester.
When officials arrived on the scene officers found a working fire that spread to a structure fire in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment of a two-story building. The quick deployment of initial lines put the fire in check, but fire damage left the apartment and the apartment below uninhabitable.
9 people were left displaced as a result of the fire.