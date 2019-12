FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno, California, dog was finally adopted after spending more than half of its life in an animal shelter.

The dog was in the shelter for more than 2,000 days, and he found his forever home last weekend.

RELATED: Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center: Meet Catnip

Senior shelter resident dog, Seamus, was finally adopted from the Fresno Bully Rescue.

Seamus is 9 years old but a puppy at heart.

He’s going home just in time for Christmas.