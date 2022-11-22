HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – $900,000 in federal funding was announced for the I-Quilt partnership on Tuesday helping to advance the transformative Hartford 400 project.

Congressman John Larson has been pushing for federal funding in order to make some changes to the highway landscape in and around Hartford.



The Hartford 400 project would open up the riverfront and reconnect the city.



“We continue to — I love the word ‘synergy’ — synergistically work together in this region to both demonstrate the community and the connectivity that exists here,” said Rep. John Larson (D).

The plan is to make the city of Hartford more connected, equitable, and vibrant by 2035.