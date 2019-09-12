911 text leads to arrest for a domestic dispute involving a gun

ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) — An Andover man has been arrested following a pursuit initiated when the female victim texted 911 for help.

According to Connecticut State Police, a 911 text was received at Troop K in Danielson at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday. The text read a location: Andover Plaza on Route 6. Police say the text also indicated there was a domestic dispute and a gun was involved.

Troopers quickly went to the plaza and found the car indicated in the texts. When troopers approached the vehicle to check on the victim, the driver fled driving fast.

Troopers pursued the vehicle; the chase ended when the driver got off the highway in Hartford and was stopped with assistance from Hartford Police.

The victim, who was in the vehicle the entire time, was not injured.

The suspect, 34-year-old Simmie Freeman of East Hartford, is charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Criminal use of a weapon

Criminal possession of a pistol / revolver

Stealing of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Reckless driving

Engaging police in pursuit

Interfering with an officer / resisting arrest

Illegal possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance / less than 1/2 oz. of cannabis

Freeman is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.