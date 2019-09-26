93-year-old Stamford woman found dead at bottom of staircase; police investigating as homicide

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford police are investigating after a 93-year-old woman was found dead in her home.

The incident happened Wednesday on Cove Road.

Officers said they arrived on scene and found the unidentified woman dead at the bottom of her staircase, which went to the basement.

Police and the Chief Medical Examiner were able to determine that the woman’s injuries were not consistent with a fall down the stairs.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the victim’s family, she lived alone. They said they grew worried when they couldn’t contact her so they went over and found her.

Those who may have seen anything in that area from noon to 8 p.m. are asked to contact police at (203) 977-4420.

Police said it will increase the presence of uniform officers in the neighborhood as the investigation continues.